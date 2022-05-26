Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Watershed owed more than $1 million in back water bills

Atlanta
Atlanta city officials have reported that over a million dollars, $124,398,057.00 to be exact, is owed in overdue water bills. City officials said they are working to implement a plan where the total amount of an enormous bill could be reduced by paying a portion for consecutive months.

A factor in the enormous outstanding balance was a decision made by the former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not to shut off any residential accounts.

The concern raised at the time was COVID-19 and the need for citizens to maintain proper hygiene in the midst of the pandemic.

A significant percentage of customers put their bills on the back burner. Now, Commissioner Jonathan Williams, who runs the Office of Financial Administration for the Atlanta Watershed Management, reports the outstanding balance has climbed to more than $124 million.

Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis asked last week to see a list of the top overdue accounts. Officials promised to provide that but Hillis is still waiting.

In June, customers will get the opportunity to settle up with an amnesty program the city will launch.