3 Atlanta street racing suspects arrested, more arrests on the way, police say

The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference Sunday afternoon to address illegal street racing in the city.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the department would continue cracking down on disruptors who either engage in street racing with their cars, bodies or by recording the activities.

"You don't have to be in a car to be charged," Schierbaum stated.

He clarified that even posting about the event on social media or inviting other people to join in is considered a misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police made a series of arrests in connection to a street racing incident on June 8, 2024.

Schierbaum said late Saturday night, three people were arrested in connection to an incident overnight. A fourth arrest is reportedly in the works. None of the suspects live within the City of Atlanta.

"Everybody loves Atlanta, Georgia, but this is not the place to do this," he said.

FOX 5 Atlanta streamed the event live.