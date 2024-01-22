Buford 19-year-old charged with organizing illegal street races in Gwinnett County

A Buford 19-year-old suspected of organizing illegal street races is facing multiple charges following his arrest earlier in January.

Officers arrested Matthew Dylan McCullock on Jan. 11 and charged him with both participating in illegal street racing and organizing illegal events.

Officials say the teen is believed to be involved in an illegal meetup on March 11, 2023, near the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Breckinridge Road in unincorporated Duluth.

McCullock is also accused of organizing an event on Dec. 23, 2023, which drew hundreds of cars and drivers to a parking lot on the 4100 block of Buford Drive.

Gwinnett County police tell FOX 5 McCullock's arrest is part of their effort to show street racers that the county has zero tolerance for these events.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officials say by going after alleged organizers like McCullock they hope to send a message to other people involved.

"We want to stop that, and we want to make sure that, you know, that's not allowed in Gwinnett County. Illegal street racing is not going to be tolerated," Gwinnett County Police Department Cpl. Juan Madiedo said. "It poses dangers not only to motorists but pedestrians as well. And we're going to ensure that our county is safe for all its residents and visitors alike."

Investigators emphasized that anyone involved as an organizer, participant, or spectator can be arrested and have their car impounded.

Individuals charged with illegal street racing face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail time.