Drivers caught on camera Downtown doing donuts; onlookers say its only the beginning

Large crowds gathered Downtown overnight into Sunday to watch what seemed like a scene from the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies. FOX 5 obtained videos of the chaos that broke out near the campus of Georgia State University.

Racers took over the intersection of Courtland and John Wesley Dobbs, doing donuts as people cheered them on. It's a crime that the Atlanta Police Department have been trying to crack down on for quite some time.

At one point, things got completely out of hand and some in the crowd began jumping on one of the cars.

The video shows the Georgia State Patrol show up to shut it all down.

FOX 5 spoke to two men who said they were there, and they claimed this was just a glimpse at what the summer in Atlanta will look like.

"Last night, man, it was a movie. You just had to be here," one of them men said. "This is happening every other weekend man. Watch out. It’s happening every weekend."

"I just saw like a bunch of people crowding a car," an onlooker who said he was inside during the events. "From my floor, I saw somebody randomly jump on it and the car was dented. Bro must’ve been mad."

That blue car seen in the video was dented as people danced and jumped on it. It's not clear what led up to that moment.

Atlanta police have been very tightlipped about the incident. There has not been any word on any arrests.

The Georgia State Patrol said that same night, a trooper was led on a chase after attempting to pull over a white Dodge Charger Hellcat on I-20 East at Glenwood.

"At the time of the attempted traffic stop, several vehicles were grouped together and at least four vehicles initiated a pursuit," a spokesperson told FOX 5.

No arrests have been made in that incident.