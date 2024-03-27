Men charged in chase, crash after illegal street race in Gwinnett County, police say

Two metro Atlanta men are facing charges after officials say they dramatically tried to escape police at an illegal street racing event in Gwinnett County.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 the incident began around 10 p.m. on March 23 when officers responded to reports of an unlawful street racing event near the intersection of Cruse Road and Oakland Road.

While heading to the scene, officers heard the sound of gunshots and saw people fleeing the area. They were then informed that a group of people allegedly involved in the race were at a nearby gas station with guns.

MORE: Woman hit by firecracker at DeKalb County intersection shut down by illegal street racers

As officers arrived at the gas station, officials said a black Dodge Charger driven by 19-year-old John Anthony Pritchett hit a patrol car while trying to flee the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The Charger, which police say was reported stolen in DeKalb County, sped away until it hit another patrol car on Scenic Highway, went out of control, and flipped over. Two of the car's male occupants, Pritchett and 18-year-old Dryan Dradariuus Vereen, tried to run away but were caught by officers shortly after the crash. Investigators say they found two firearms inside the car, one of which was a rifle.

The two female passengers told officers that they got into the car after hearing gunshots. According to the woman, they asked Pritchett, whom they didn't know, to be let out, but he refused.

Pritchett is charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, possession of a tool during the commission of certain crimes, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

Vereen is charged with obstruction.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ John Anthony Pritchett (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Both men are now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

No officers were injured in the collisions.