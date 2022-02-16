Atlanta police meet with law enforcement agencies to discuss safety as homicides, rapes trend upward

Murders and rapes are up in the city of Atlanta this year, that's according to data from the Atlanta Police Department.

On Wednesday, several law enforcement leaders from across the metro met with APD to brainstorm ideas and look for a solution.

Atlanta police have investigated at least 14 shooting just this month alone including four deadly.

Chief Rodney Bryant said when agencies across the metro work together collectively, they have a greater impact addressing this issue.

This past Monday, Valentine's Day, police found a 21-year-old shot dead on Delowe Street.

That southwest Atlanta murder marks the 20th homicide year-to-date in the city for 2022.

"Most of our crime, to include aggravated assaults, are down, so it's unique to see homicides continue to climb," the chief said.

That number surpasses the 15 murders around the same in 2021.

"One of the things that we continue to see is that repeat offenders continue to be a problem. Recidivism, people coming right back to do the exact same thing. How do we interrupt that through law Enforcement and other means? We're sharing those ideas," Chief Bryant detailed.

FOX 5 was there Wednesday afternoon when APD met with other top law enforcement leaders including the FBI, Fulton County deputies, and South Fulton police to brainstorm crime fighting strategies and solution.

Their main focus: violent crime, street racing, and the young men who sell bottled water on city streets.

"It is about communication," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat explained. "It's about sharing information. As you know, criminals don't care what boundaries look like, what municipalities look like and so this is a larger conversation about togetherness."

Most of this year's homicide occurred in Zone 1, the northwest side of the city which includes the Atlanta University Center and Vine City neighborhoods.

"We recognize that we have to continue to strengthen our resources here with the APD," Chief Bryant told reporters.

Along with homicides, both rapes and burglaries are up this year.

However, other crimes like aggravated assaults, robberies and vehicle thefts are down.

"What I can tell you is letting you know that in general, most people don't fall victim to crime in the city of Atlanta," he said.

This type of violent crime is part of why some people in Buckhead are trying to form their own city.

"The numbers that we have show the crime is down in Buckhead. We are strengthening up the resources in Buckhead. We’re thankful for the partnership with Cousins Properties to give us the precinct. I’m committed to making sure that precinct is staffed," the Chief explained.

Another problem the department is facing is staffing.

The chief said APD is down about 300 officers right now, but they’re actively working to recruit new officers to those slots.

