Atlanta's Most Wanted: Police update top ten list, do you know them?

Do you recognize any of the men on this poster? The Atlanta Police Department recently updated their list of the city's ten most wanted suspects, hoping someone out there can help bring them to justice.

Steven Oboite, Deaundre Craig, Kendall Fisher, Reginald Parham, Eric Ellison, Cody Ray Simmons, Robert Henderson, Juvon Johnson, Keith Shelby and Andre Aki Evans all made the list.

"Our mission is and has always been to keep the City of Atlanta safe. Our officers and investigators work around the clock to identify and track down suspects who prey on innocent people and make our city unsafe," a spokesperson for the department said.

FOX 5 has helped cover the incidents many of the men featured on this list are wanted in connection to:

Steven Oboite

Steven Oboite (Atlanta Police Department)

Police have been searching for Steven Oboite in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. They said he has been on the run since the news broke that she was missing. Allahnia's family has offered a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

Deaundre Craig

Deaundre Craig (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

Deaundre Craig has remained on Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for his involvement in a homicide that took place in March 2022. Investigators believe Craig may have killed a man who was found on the 1100 block of 7th Street in northwest Atlanta.

Reginald Parham

Reginald Parham (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28, 2022.

Cody Ray Simmons

Cody Ray Simmons is wanted by Atlanta police for felony murder in connection to an October 2020 incident.

Police said Cody Ray Simmons is accused of fatally shooting someone on Oct. 8, 2020, on 1955 Compton Drive in Atlanta. His accomplice, Ted Griffin, was arrested just days after the warrants for felony murder were obtained, according to police.

Robert Henderson

Robert Henderson (Atlanta Police Department)

Officials said Robert Henderson is wanted for first-degree homicide by vehicle connected to a fatal accident on May 7, 2019 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adamsville Place Parkway. Investigators accused Henderson of hitting a medical transport vehicle, subsequently killing the passenger inside who was being taken home, and then leaving the scene.

Any information on any of the suspects shown in the initial poster above can be submitted anonymously on the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by calling 911. Officials say there is a reward up to $2000 cash for tips that lead to an arrest.