Atlanta police ask for public's help tracking murder suspect

Atlanta police are searching for a suspected wanted in connection to an October 2020 homicide.

Police said Cody Ray Simmons is accused of fatally shooting someone on Oct. 8, 2020, on 1955 Compton Drive in Atlanta.

Police said officer arrested his accomplice, Ted Griffin, days after obtaining felony murder warrants on Oct. 30.

Police are still searching for Simmons and ask for the public to be on the lookout.

Police said officers responded to the crime scene early that morning to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

