Motorcyclist critically injured after crash during Lilburn police chase

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after officials say he was thrown from his bike while trying to run from Lilburn police.

Officials with the police department say that an officer tried to stop the motorcycle on Lawrenceville Highway on Wednesday night.

Instead of stopping, police say the biker pulled into a parking lot and tried to speed off in the other direction of the highway.

A few seconds into the chase, the biker reportedly rear-ended a car and was thrown from his motorcycle. The responding officer found the man seriously injured on the pavement and the bike engulfed in flames.

Watch the full bodycam video below (Viewer discretion is advised).

Medics rushed the biker to a local hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The Lilburn Police Department says the biker will face multiple charges once he recovers.