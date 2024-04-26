I-285, Georgia 400 exit ramp to Glenridge Connector closing for weeks

Drivers in Sandy Springs should prepare for delays as the Georgia Department of Transportation gets ready to close an exit ramp to the Glenridge Connector.

Starting Friday, the exit ramp from Interstate 285 westbound and Georgia 400 southbound onto the Glenridge Connector will be closed.

This is part of the final phases of the transform I-285 and Georgia 400 project that has been ongoing since 2017.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has put detours in place. Drivers heading south on Georgia 400 can access the Glenridge Connector by heading west on I-285 to Roswell Road and then access the connector from I-285 eastbound.

Drivers heading south on Georgia 400 should follow Georgia 400 south to Lenox Road and access the connector from Georgia 400 northbound.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

GDOT said this closure is part of the overall project to transform I-285 and Georgia 400, which includes reconstruction of bridges, new flyover ramps and other improvements to reduce traffic and enhance safety.

For details about the project, click here.