Atlanta police searching for 'most wanted' suspect in vehicular homicide

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding one of their most wanted suspects who has been on the run for nearly three years.

Officials say Robert Henderson is wanted for first-degree homicide by vehicle connected to a fatal accident on May 7, 2019 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adamsville Place Parkway.

According to investigators, Henderson is accused of hitting a medical transport vehicle, killing a passenger who was being transported home.

Instead of staying at the scene, officials say Henderson was picked up by another vehicle after the accident and left. He hasn't been seen since.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of Henderson.

If you can help police find Henderson, please contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

