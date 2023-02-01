Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning.

It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.

Investigators say she was last seen by security cameras with two men and a family friend that night.

"They have video footage of four people going in and only three people coming out," Lenoir's mom Jannette Jackson told FOX 5 in 2022. "My daughter was never seen again."

Allahnia Lenoir (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

Police have since charged two men, Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds, with murder. In January, Atlanta police announced that a third suspect, Nicholas Hendrickson, is also being charged for his role in helping the two dispose of her body.

According to Fulton County court documents, Oboite and Reynolds provided Lenoir with opiates that night inside an apartment.

Investigators believe when she showed signs that she was in need of medical attention, the two men avoided calling 911 in an effort to cover it up.

Diante Reynolds (Atlanta Police Department) (Diante Reynolds (Atlanta Police Department))

The indictment goes on to say Reynold’s secured a lease on the apartment they were in using a fake name and identity.

The court documents say Hendrickson helped the two men move Lenoir's body and then lied to investigators when he was asked whether he had taken a trip to Alabama on July 31- the day of the alleged crime.

Reynolds and Hendrickson will appear in court to face their charges Wednesday morning. Oboite remains on the run and is currently on the Atlanta Police Department's top ten most wanted list.

Steven Oboite (Atlanta Police Department) (Steven Oboite (Atlanta Police Department))

If you have any information about the case, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by going to stopcrimeatl.org.