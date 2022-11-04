Family of missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman now considered dead increases reward for suspect’s arrest

Allahnia Lenior’s mom wants two things: to lay her daughter to rest, and for the guys allegedly responsible for her death to brought to justice.

"I say to you, where is she?" said Jannette Jackson. "Can I have her body and have a funeral?"

Jackson said the family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to her daughter’s remains, and the arrest of the second man suspected of killer her.

Diante Reynolds is already behind bars at the Fulton County on suspicion of murder.

Steven Oboite (Atlanta Police Department) (Steven Oboite (Atlanta Police Department))

Steve Obiote, 29, is still on the run, Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Friday evening.

"My daughter has disappeared off the face of this earth," Jackson said. "The police say that these two men murdered my daughter."

Allahnia Lenoir (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

Lenior was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown in late July.

"They have video footage of four people going in and only three people coming out," she said. "My daughter was never seen again."

Diante Reynolds (Atlanta Police Department) (Diante Reynolds (Atlanta Police Department))

Jackson said the third person was a family friend who left her with the two men.

In September, after Reynolds’ arrest, police said they had enough evidence to rule Lenior’s disappearance a murder.

However, her body is still nowhere to be found.

"She was full of life. She was also very adventurous, 24, trusting, out here living her best life," Jackson said.

Friends and family of Allahnia Lenoir hold signs during a prayer vigil on Aug. 7, 2022 in Midtown. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

She worries that with the suspect at large, other young women could be in danger.

"He’s more than likely still in this area and if he took one woman right, he’s probably taking others."

Jackson said the best way for anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or going to stopcrimeatl.org.