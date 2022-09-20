Missing woman murdered in Midtown apartment; suspect at large, police say

Almost three months after Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Atlanta investigators now believe the 24-year-old was murdered, and her body disposed of.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Atlanta Police Department announce new details regarding Lenoir's disappearance. Officers say the missing person's case is now a homicide.

She was said to last be seen going to an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree St. on July 31 with a female friend.

Family members told FOX 5 that the two women met up with two men at the apartment. Lenoir never returned home.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Allahnia Lenoir (Atlanta Police Department)

"She did not at any point leave 1660 Peachtree Street on her own accord," said Atlanta Police Major Peter Malecki.

On Tuesday, Atlanta police say their investigation over the last two months has revealed Lenoir was killed inside the apartment, and her body was later moved.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Steven Oboite (Atlanta Police Department) (Steven Oboite (Atlanta Police Department))

Major Malecki says through the use of certain technologies, investigators identified two suspects in the case: 29-year-old Diante Reynolds and 29-year-old Steven Oboite. These are the men Lenoir and her friend went to see.

Reynolds is currently being held in Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Officers say Oboite is on the run, and possibly in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta police are charging both men with felony murder and concealment of a death.

Despite extreme efforts including searches with K-9s, detectives, and entire police recruit classes, investigators have not yet found her body.

If you have any information regarding the case or Oboite's location, officers ask that you contact the department at 404-546-2472.