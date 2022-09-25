’She deserves to come home’: mother of missing woman speaks after new details in investigation

Nearly two months after 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Janette Jackson said she still has a lot of questions about what happened to her daughter.

"There’s no body. So, if there’s no body and if these people did something to her…where is she?" Jackson asked.

This is the first time FOX 5 Atlanta has heard from Allahnia Lenoir’s mother since the Atlanta Police Department shared the update that they believe she was murdered. In a press conference, officers identified two suspects in the missing person’s case turned homicide investigation. Her mom said while they’re still waiting for more answers, they’re also preparing for upcoming court proceedings.

Jackson told FOX 5's Joi Dukes that family and friends are leaning on one another as they search for closure, and Atlanta police look for Allahnia’s remains.

"If she’s not alive, she deserves to be put to rest and for all of us to say goodbye and try to heal from this traumatic, horrific thing," Jackson said.

While police are also searching for Steven Oboite, one of the two men they say has those answers, a bond hearing has been scheduled for Diante Reynolds who is already in custody.

Jackson said she plans on attending the hearing on Oct. 11th. She also said she prays the judge will deny bond.

"It’s not safe for other people, it’s not safe for me, it’s not safe for my family," said Jackson. "If you’re willing to hurt and harm my kid, what are you gonna do to us? That’s something that’s stayed in my mind this whole time."

In the meantime, Jackson told FOX 5 her family won’t stop looking for Allahnia, and she is still holding on to hope that her daughter is alive.

Reynold’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am. Lenoir’s family is asking the public to continue submitting tips about Oboite’s whereabouts. If you have any information contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-2472.



