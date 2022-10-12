Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022.

Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28.

Authorities believe Parham and the victim were fighting before the killing took place.

Anyone with information on Parham's whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Officers said tips that lead to an arrest and indictment could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.