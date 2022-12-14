'Most Wanted': Atlanta police searching for suspect in March northwest homicide

article

Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted in the murder of an adult man that dates back to March.

Deaundre Craig is on Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for his involvement in a homicide that took place on the 1100 block of 7th Street in northwest Atlanta.

On March 23, police said they found a deceased man at that location. Through a homicide investigation, police discovered Craig was involved in the death.

At that time, warrants for murder were issued for his arrest. Now, fugitive investigators are asking the public for help locating him.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.