Atlanta Police Chief discusses crime reporting practices related to car-break ins

Atlanta Police officers are permitted to count dozens of car break-ins as a single crime when they report statistical data.

How the police department accounts for various types of crimes came up during a recent session between the Chief of Police, Rodney Bryant, and members of the city council public safety panel.

Chief Bryant discussed a new, additional reporting system the city is set to adopt.

However, the city's accounting for what's commonly called "smash and grabs" is not expected to change.

When thieves enter a parking deck and vandalize dozens of vehicles, officers are permitted to list all of the victims. But statistically, the incident is recorded as a single crime.

Chief Bryant informed the council, that practice will continue. However, Councilman Michael Bond took issue with the statement.

He said, although the FBI allows for such accounting, he will push for the police department to review its record keeping.

Bond went on to note the current accounting does not provide the public with a comprehensive look at how car larcenies have expanded to every neighborhood in Atlanta.

