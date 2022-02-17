Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:01 PM EST until THU 9:30 PM EST, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Pickens County
7
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 9:30 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County

Atlanta Police Chief discusses crime reporting practices related to car-break ins

By
Published 
Atlanta Police Department
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police officers are permitted to count dozens of car break-ins as a single crime when they report statistical data.

How the police department accounts for various types of crimes came up during a recent session between the Chief of Police, Rodney Bryant, and members of the city council public safety panel.

Chief Bryant discussed a new, additional reporting system the city is set to adopt.

However, the city's accounting for what's commonly called "smash and grabs" is not expected to change.

When thieves enter a parking deck and vandalize dozens of vehicles, officers are permitted to list all of the victims. But statistically, the incident is recorded as a single crime.

Chief Bryant informed the council, that practice will continue. However, Councilman Michael Bond took issue with the statement.

He said, although the FBI allows for such accounting, he will push for the police department to review its record keeping.

Bond went on to note the current accounting does not provide the public with a comprehensive look at how car larcenies have expanded to every neighborhood in Atlanta.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE


 