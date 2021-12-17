Car crimes in Atlanta on the rise again

In two days at different locations, car thieves damaged more than 50 vehicles looking for items to steal. The most recent happened Thursday in the deck of a condo complex near downtown.

Twenty-one vehicles broken into.

On Tuesday, more than 30 vehicles were found with smashed car windows. It happened on Peachtree at Piedmont Hospital. It was at the employee lot.

Police suspect in most cases the cars were clean inside.

Before this week, one victim suffered a loss more precious than a laptop or a weapon -- common items thieves' steal.

When Duncan Cross got back to a retail lot parked outside a pet store, his car and the three cats inside were gone. A short time later, police recovered the car but the carriers holding the cats were missing.

Neighbors heard about it and started a search.

There is some good news we can report. One of the cats has been recovered.