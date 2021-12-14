Atlanta hospital employees distraught to discover cars burglarized in parking garage

Some Piedmont Atlanta Hospital employees walked to their cars after the end of their shifts to find their car windows smashed and items were strewn about their cars.

Telexis Nelson said she heard more than 30 cars had been burglarized in a Piedmont Atlanta Hospital parking garage. She came out to find glass shattered on the floor next to her car. She said a piece of her window frame was cracked, her glove compartment was open and items were thrown around her car.

"I just worked 12 hours to help care for patients and my car was broken into in the middle of the holiday season," she said. "I don't have any way to get home. How am I supposed to cover this?"

Some Piedmont Atlanta Hospital employees walked to their cars after the end of their shifts to find their car windows smashed and items were strewn about their cars. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

She said victims called hospital security to find out they were overwhelmed by the number of break-ins they were addressing.

Jacinta Franklin said she works overnight at Piedmont Hospital.

She walked out to the parking garage when she received word of the break-ins and was moved to tears to see the damage to her car.

"You work somewhere, and you have security, so where's the safety at?" Franklin said.

Franklin said she was planning to file a police report and claim with her police department.

Cars were hit on nearly every floor and at least one person had a laptop stolen.

The Atlanta Police Department said it's aware of the burglaries and plans to release more information regarding the investigation.

