Atlanta named best city for Christmas in U.S., report finds

article

This year, there really is no place like home for the holidays.

Atlanta has been named 2021's best place for Christmas in a new report by the personal-finance website WalletHub.

The company compared major U.S. cities based on shopping, dining out, holiday events, affordability, and overall generosity.

After their research, Atlanta came out on top, followed by Orlando, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco. North Las Vegas came in dead last in the 100 cities with San Bernardino, California slightly ahead.

The researchers found that Atlanta was ranked highest in the number of Christmas tree farms per capita, number of affordable, high-quality restaurants, number of food banks per capita, and third in the share on income donated to charity.

This is just the latest accolade the Peach State's capital city has racked up in 2021. In November, Atlanta was named one of the best places to travel to in the world.

With spending over the winter holidays projected to be up to $859 billion this year, the highest amount ever, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.



In order to determine which cities will offer a holly jolly holiday even amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 32 key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. Our data set ranges from the availability of Christmas traditions to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to the city’s overall generosity.



Celebrating Christmas in Atlanta (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

1st – Christmas Tree Farms per Capita

1st – Number of Affordable, High-Quality Restaurants

18th – Restaurant Meal Costs

1st – Food Banks per Capita

50th – % of Christian Population

13th – Online Giving per Capita

3rd – Share of Income Donated to Charity

