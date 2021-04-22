Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Clay County
5
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Frost Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Metro Atlanta city named 3rd best suburb to move to in 2021

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Woodstock
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A metro Atlanta city has been ranked among the best American suburbs to move to in 2021.

Homes.com says that Woodstock, Georgia is the third-best suburb in the country if you're looking to pick up and start planting new roots.

The online company, which works to connect people interested in buying or renting a home with real estate experts, says they looked a nine ranking factors including median listing price, square footage, average yard size, and more.

Out of the highest possible weighted score of 50, Woodstock scored a 40.69 - making it pick up that third-place spot in the U.S.

The Georgia city also tied for third in the suburb for the highest work-from-home score according to the National Association of Realtors. 

Taking the top spot in the ranking was Westfield, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis, with a score of 44.24 and the highest work-from-home score. Second place went to Forney, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. 

The other Georgia city to make the list was Pooler, a suburb of Savannah, at No. 24.

To see the full top 50 list of suburbs to move to, click here

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.