Atlanta has been named one of the fittest cities in America, according to a new report by the American College of Sports Medicine.

The group's 2021 American Fitness Index analyzes 100 of America's biggest cities using 34 different indicators for healthy behaviors and outcomes, the environment, and more.

In total, the Peach State's capital scored a 69 out of 100, making it the 10th on the list for 2021. Atlanta also scored high on the number of residents meeting the group aerobic and strength activity guides, coming in seventh in the nation.

According to the report, the mission of the annual index is to highlight what cities across the country are doing to "make their residents stronger, fitter, and healthier."

The city that scored the highest on the index was Arlington, Virginia, which took the top spot for the fourth time in four years. Also high on the list were Minneapolis, Seattle, Denver, Madison, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

The city that ranked the lowest on the report was Oklahoma City, which was ranked 98th in personal health and 100th in community and environment.

