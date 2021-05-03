Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta mayor to address public safety during press conference

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Kemp address violent weekend in Atlanta

Gov. Brian Kemp addresses the violent weekend in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will hold a press conference addressing public safety on Tuesday morning, the city announced. 

She will be joined by Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters.

The press conference comes on the heels of a violent weekend in the city

Atlanta weekend violence: 13 injured, 2 killed in Atlanta shootings

At least 15 people were shot within the Atlanta city limits over the weekend.

Officials say two people died in the string of violence, including a 15-year-old girl.

Violent weekend in Atlanta

Officials say 13 people were injured and two were killed in shootings around Atlanta over the weekend.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday the state is ready to provide resources to fight crime in the city, and Georgians are sick of the stream of tragic news. 

"It's really going to have to be local policing that will move the needle on this issue," Kemp said.

Watch the press conference live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at FOX5Atlanta.com.

_____

