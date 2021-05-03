Atlanta mayor to address public safety during press conference

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will hold a press conference addressing public safety on Tuesday morning, the city announced.

She will be joined by Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters.

The press conference comes on the heels of a violent weekend in the city.

Atlanta weekend violence: 13 injured, 2 killed in Atlanta shootings

At least 15 people were shot within the Atlanta city limits over the weekend.

Officials say two people died in the string of violence, including a 15-year-old girl.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday the state is ready to provide resources to fight crime in the city, and Georgians are sick of the stream of tragic news.

"It's really going to have to be local policing that will move the needle on this issue," Kemp said.

