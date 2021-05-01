1 dead, 2 shot in southeast Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday night.

According to investigators, officers went to the 800 block of Glenwood Road SE shortly before 10 p.m. The scene is located near the Waffle House at the Kroger Marketplace. Maynard Jackson High School is located across the street.

Authorities later confirmed to FOX 5 that the deceased victim was a juvenile.

No word on the condition of the surviving vicitims.

Details on what led up to the shooting are not yet known.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.