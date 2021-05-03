Atlanta weekend violence: 13 injured, 2 killed in Atlanta shootings

At least 15 people were shot within the Atlanta city limits over the weekend.

Officials say two people died in the string of violence, including a 15-year-old girl.

The violent weekend came to an end with two people shot late Sunday in northwest Atlanta.

Police tell FOX 5 that the two victims are both in their late teens and were hit after getting into an argument with people inside a black sedan.

Both victims were shot in the arm and are in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

In Southeast Atlanta, residents set up a memorial outside a Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue where 15-year-old Diamond Johnson was killed Saturday night.

Police say numerous fights led up to the shooting.

Two other teens were also injured.

"My son was right there with Diamond, the one who got killed, and the other boy who was shot in the leg," mother Delisa Russell said. "He took off running and that's when they started shooting. She dropped right in front of him."

Another shooting victim was killed on Peachtree Street. According to officials, two people started arguing before shots were fired at the Artisans Bar and Gallery. One man was killed and another person was hit in the leg.

On Ira Avenue in Southwest Atlanta, an 11-year-old is recovering after being grazed when bullets started flying Saturday afternoon.

Police say that the shooting also started with an argument.

One victim was hit in the leg and a third victim showed up at the hospital shot in the stomach.

"We've got to come together. We've got to stop this," Russell said. "There's got to be a better way."

If you know anything that could help investigators in any of the shootings over the weekend, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

