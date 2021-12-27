Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens announces inauguration plans

Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens released details of his inauguration events.

The weekend begins with volunteers assembling personal hygiene kits from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center. There will also be a clean-up effort at from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nancy Creek Park.

A virtual interfaith prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, streamed live at MovingATLForward.com.

WHO IS ATLANTA MAYOR-ELECT ANDRE DICKENS?

Dickens will be sworn in at his alma mater, Georgia Institute of Technology, during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Dickens beat City Council President Felicia Moore in a mayoral runoff.

Incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms didn’t seek a second term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE