Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens announces inauguration plans
ATLANTA - Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens released details of his inauguration events.
The weekend begins with volunteers assembling personal hygiene kits from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center. There will also be a clean-up effort at from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nancy Creek Park.
A virtual interfaith prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, streamed live at MovingATLForward.com.
Dickens will be sworn in at his alma mater, Georgia Institute of Technology, during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Dickens beat City Council President Felicia Moore in a mayoral runoff.
Incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms didn’t seek a second term.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
