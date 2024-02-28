First lady Jill Biden plans return to Atlanta for speaking engagement

article

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading back to the Peach State, marking her fourth recent visit. But this time, the White House hasn't released much information about her agenda.

Dr. Biden has visited Georgia three times in the last six months, most recently addressing women's health earlier this month during remarks at the Morehouse School of Medicine's Women's Heart Healthy Luncheon at the Georgia Aquarium.

Last November, she visited Emory University as part of a White House effort to put an end to cancer.

The first lady also attended a memorial service in Atlanta for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Dr. Biden is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 2:15 p.m. on Friday to speak at a political event scheduled for 3 p.m. However, they didn't offer any other details about what this particular event was for, where it would be held, who else would be in attendance and what would be discussed.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

