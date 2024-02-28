Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

First lady Jill Biden plans return to Atlanta for speaking engagement

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Dr. Jill Biden
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 11: First lady Jill Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion highlighting womens health research at University of Illinois on January 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - First lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading back to the Peach State, marking her fourth recent visit. But this time, the White House hasn't released much information about her agenda.

Dr. Biden has visited Georgia three times in the last six months, most recently addressing women's health earlier this month during remarks at the Morehouse School of Medicine's Women's Heart Healthy Luncheon at the Georgia Aquarium.

Last November, she visited Emory University as part of a White House effort to put an end to cancer.

The first lady also attended a memorial service in Atlanta for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Dr. Biden is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 2:15 p.m. on Friday to speak at a political event scheduled for 3 p.m. However, they didn't offer any other details about what this particular event was for, where it would be held, who else would be in attendance and what would be discussed.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.