First Lady Jill Biden heading to Atlanta

article

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is headed for the Peach State.

During the Atlanta trip, the First Lady is expected to visit Emory University as part of a White House effort to put an end to cancer.

The Biden administration says this first project funded through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health aims to use mRNA technology to train immune systems to fight cancer and other diseases more effectively.

You can learn more about the Biden Cancer Moonshot and its objectives here.