First Lady Jill Biden heading to Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to the White House upon arrival on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, August 26, 2023, following a week long vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB

ATLANTA - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is headed for the Peach State. 

During the Atlanta trip, the First Lady is expected to visit Emory University as part of a White House effort to put an end to cancer.

The Biden administration says this first project funded through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health aims to use mRNA technology to train immune systems to fight cancer and other diseases more effectively.

You can learn more about the Biden Cancer Moonshot and its objectives here.