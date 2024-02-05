First lady Jill Biden to visit Atlanta to address women's health

article

First lady Jill Biden is heading to Atlanta on Wednesday to address efforts to improve women's health in the state.

The White House says that the first lady's visit is part of the Biden Administration's Initiative on Women's Health Research.

During her time in Georgia, Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the Morehouse School of Medicine's Women's Heart Healthy Luncheon at the Georgia Aquarium.

The first lady will then participate in a listening session with local leaders from the public and private sectors to look at how they're accelerating progress on women's health.

The last time the first lady visited Georgia, she and the president flew to Atlanta to attend a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.