Atlanta faces third double shooting in 24 hours: 2 males injured

Two people were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Campbellton Road near Willis Mills Road SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

A short time later, police say officers found a 24-year-old man who was injured by gunfire to his hand and hip.

He was also alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

Police have not released any details about the shooter or shooters. The case remains under investigation.

This is the third double shooting to occur in Atlanta within the last 24 hours. On Monday evening, two teens were shot along Greenbriar Parkway SW near Continental Colony Parkway SW.

Across town and around the same time, two teens were injured in a shooting near the corner of Flat Shoals Road and Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta.

The shootings also come a day after the Atlanta Police Department reported falling violent crime statistics at an Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee meeting.