Two teens injured in southeast Atlanta gas station shooting

Two teens were injured in a shooting near the corner of Flat Shoals Road and Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the gas station parking lot at the corner just after 9:15 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, they found a 19-year-old man suffering an apparent gunshot wound to his back. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

About 15 minutes later, police received a second call about a mile south on Fayetteville Road. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her right knee. Investigators believe she was shot at the gas station and fled the scene in search of help. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The names of the two individuals were not released. It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a shooter or multiple shooters. The case remains under investigation by APD's Aggravated Assault Unit.