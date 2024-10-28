Atlanta police continue to report drop in overall crime

article

The city of Atlanta continues to see a downward trend in violent crime. That’s according to a presentation made by Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Jason Smith during a meeting Monday of the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety Committee.

Smith told the committee that overall crime in the city remains down about 5%. Homicides have dropped from a 13 to a 15% decrease, while aggravated assaults and shootings have also decreased from around 10 to 13% since the last meeting.

Smith told the committee that the APD’s partnerships with campus police departments and state agencies continue to enhance overall public safety in the city.

He warned that with the holiday season ahead, property crimes are expected to increase. The deputy chief reiterated that most of these incidents are crimes of opportunity, reminding consumers to make sure to keep packages out of sight and to lock vehicles.