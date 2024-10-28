Two teens shot near Greenbriar Mall; double shooting under investigation

article

Two teenagers were shot near Greenbriar Mall on Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. along Greenbriar Parkway SW near Continental Colony Parkway SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right arm and a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right hip.

Both teens were awake and talking to medics as they were transported to an area hospital.

The names of the men have not been released.

A parking lot in the 3100 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW was blocked by police tape after a shooting on Oct. 28, 2024. (FOX 5)

It was not clear if police were searching for a shooter or shooters.

The circumstances surrounding the double shooting remain under investigation by APD's Aggravated Assault Unit.