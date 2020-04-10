Atlanta couple dies just days apart from COVID-19

article

Just three days apart, Jennifer McWhorter suffered two painful losses.

"It was so painful," McWhorter told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

Earlier this week, both of her parents lost their battle with COVID-19.

Her father Eddie Johnson Jr. died Sunday, her mother Blanche Johnson passed on Wednesday.

"They were struggling. They both developed pneumonia. They both had that cough and could hardly breathe and they talked about the pain," McWhorter described.

We’ve learned nearly four of out five residents at Arbor Terrace at Cascade have tested positive for coronavirus.

McWhorter's parents are among the more than 10 percent who have died.

The Fulton County Interim Board of Health Director said the virus spread quickly.

FOX 5 has also learned 15 staff members have tested positive.

"We have to assume that it’s most likely caretakers that are transmitting the virus to the residents, so we’re trying to make sure that all caretakers are tested," Dr. Elizabeth Ford explained.

Whorter admits she has mixed emotions about that possibility - but is upset about the lack of a response from the long-term care facility.

"No one called. Until I had to call them and tell them, 'you ought to be ashamed of yourself.' All of sudden, I’ve gotten two or three calls today," McWhorter said in a Facetime interview.

She also feels there was a lack of proper care and available protective gear.

Management of the facility released the following statement:

"Arbor Terrace at Cascade has multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19. All of our Cascade residents have been asked to quarantine in their apartments to help reduce the spread of illness in the community. We have been in regular communication with our residents and while this is not an ideal situation, our residents are supportive of these protective measures. We have maintained communication with our local health department and they assure us we are taking all the appropriate measures. We also have supplies of protective equipment, which includes masks, goggles and gloves. We will continue to monitor our supplies and stay in communication with our suppliers and staff to meet their needs. A professional cleaning company with experience in viral decontamination has already performed a complete sanitization procedure of all common areas in the building. They used an EPA-approved disinfectant. We continue to focus on sanitizing and cleaning throughout the building. If the health department decides to conduct broad testing at Arbor Terrace at Cascade we will fully support this effort. We will continue to work with our county and state health departments and follow their guidance. Please understand that we are responsible for maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all our residents at Arbor Terrace at Cascade, so at this time, this is extent of the healthcare information we can share. We ask for and appreciate your understanding as we work through this difficult time together."

Dr. Ford said 48 of the 61 Arbor Terrace residents have tested positive.

While McWhorter is left to mourn her parent's death, she hopes others will continue to social distance and wear protection to keep everyone safe.

She said the family will have a graveside funeral next week.

