Atlanta couple bets engagement on Braves World Series win

article

A local couple’s wager on the Atlanta Braves' likelihood to win the World Series may send them down the aisle.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Jeff Kimble has loved the Braves his whole life.

"I was 7 years old when they last won in 1995," he said.

Anna Jaffe has loved the Braves for as long as she's loved Kimble.

ATLANTA BRAVES ANNOUNCE DATE OF PARADE TO CELEBRATE WORLD SERIES WIN

The two met on the online dating app Hinge.

"Everyone's batting a thousand on Hinge," Jaffe said. "But I went on a first date with Jeff and didn't go on any more."

From there, Kimble showed Jaffe Atlanta sports. The couple went to Falcons, Hawks, United, and of course, Braves games.

So when the team advanced past the NLCS and started winning in the World Series, Jeff threw out a curveball.

"I was looking at tickets and said ‘This will dip in the engagement ring fund.’ He was like ‘If they get a ring, you get a ring,’" Jaffe explained.

100-YEAR-OLD BRAVES FAN EXCITED OVER WORLD SERIES WIN

Jaffe let the world in on the wager through Tik Tok.

"It started as a way to keep her invested in the series," Kimble said.

"And now I am very invested," Jaffe said.

‘IT TASTES SO SWEET’: ATLANTA BRAVES FANS CELEBRATE WORLD SERIES VICTORY

The two hit the tongue-in-cheek video out of the park, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

"Even Astros fans have said ‘Now we're rooting for you guys,’" Jaffe explained.

With the Braves now rocking their rings, Jeff says Anna will soon too!

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS