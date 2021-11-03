Atlanta Braves announce date of parade to celebrate World Series win

article

A parade to celebrate the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series will take place this Friday, the team announced following their victory over the Houston Astros.

The Braves brought it down to Game 6 against the Astros but managed to come out on top with a 7-0 win to claim the series.

Only the fourth team to go from a losing record before the All-Star break to the Fall Classic, the Braves have pulled off the near-impossible to become World Series Champions.

The team tweeted that a parade would be held on Friday and that further details would be announced Wednesday.

The victory would come as a shock to anyone in August when the team was stuck below .500. Yet out of nowhere, suddenly, these Atlanta Braves transformed themselves and took off.

"We hit every pothole, every bump you could possibly hit this year," Freddie Freeman said. "Injuries, every single kind of thing that could happen, that could go wrong went wrong, and we overcame every single one of those things."

By the end, nothing could stop them. Not a broken leg sustained by starter Charlie Morton in the World Series opener. Not a big blown lead in Game 5.

Steadied by the 66-year-old Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title.

"They never gave up on themselves," he said on a postgame victory platform. "We lost a lot of pieces over the course of the summer and it was just the next man up."

Consider it a tribute to the greatest Braves player of them all. Aaron died Jan. 22 at 86, still pulling for his old team, and The Hammer’s legacy was stamped all over this Series.

"Nobody ever wanted to let Hank down," Snitker said. "That’s just the way it was, we didn’t want to let him down. He charged us with a responsibility to make these guys better and we weren’t going to let him down."

