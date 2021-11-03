Astronaut celebrates Braves' World Series win from International Space Station

One Atlanta Braves fan's celebration of the team's World Series victory can only be described as literally out of this world.

R. Shane Kimbrough, a Georgia native and Commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station, shared his own celebration of the win in Game 6 against the Astros from outer space.

On Twitter, Kimbrough shared a photo of a Braves jersey floating in the International Space Station in front of the station's windows that were pointed toward the Earth.

"Congratulations to my hometown Atlanta Braves from space - World Series Champions," Kimbrough said.

The Braves pulled off the near-impossible to become only the fourth team to go from a losing record before the All-Star break to the Fall Classic to win the World Series.

The Braves were firing on all cylinders. Max Fried threw six shutout innings in the signature pitching performance of the Series. Soler, a July acquisition who tested positive for COVID-19 in the playoffs, backed him early with a monster three-run shot for his third homer against the Astros.

Freeman hit an RBI double and then punctuated the romp with a solo home run in the seventh that made it 7-0.

