Atlanta Braves fans line up for World Series championship gear

World Series memorabilia commemorating the Braves' historic win is already flying off store shelves.

As soon as the Braves won, it didn't take long for fans to flood sporting good stores like Dick's Sporting Goods at Cumberland Mall, which stayed open late for fans to get their hands on swag.

The gear, of course, is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so you better act fast if you want it.

"I thought we were gonna be able to walk right in and it's quite an event out here, so this is pretty awesome," Braves fan Andrew Winston said.

ATLANTA BRAVES ANNOUNCE DATE OF PARADE TO CELEBRATE WORLD SERIES WIN

After years of waiting for a national championship, Winston said he had to come out and get some merch to commemorate the victory.

"We've choked so much for so long and had so many heartbreaks, and in my lifetime I've never gotten to see something like this," he said.

After 26 years, the Braves finally one, and diehard fans say that alone was reason enough to wait in long lines and get their hands on World Series gear before its gone.

At least one Academy Sports store in metro Atlanta told FOX 5 that hundreds of fans were packed inside and outside the store even before Game 6 ended.

"They started lining up in the middle of the game because they wanted to be first in line to get that T-shirt," Academy Sports & Outdoors PR Manager Shane Carlisle said.

For those fans, this win, and the memorabilia they get to celebrate, will be savored for years to come.

