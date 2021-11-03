100-year-old Braves fan excited over World Series win

article

The Atlanta Braves' World Series win over the Houston Astros was something to witness, and for one 100-year-old fan, this has been a long time coming.

Meet Learlean McKey aka "Big Momma."

McKey was born on Jan. 1, 1921.

FOX 5 viewer Melody Foster sent us this picture of her mom all decked out in her Braves gear.

She tells us her mom loves the Braves because when she was a little girl she would listen to their games on the radio with her father.

This was before television, and before the Braves were even in Atlanta.

McKey now watches the Braves every time they come on TV.