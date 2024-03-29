'World Series or bust': Braves ready to kick off 2024 MLB season

article

After nearly six months, the Atlanta Braves are back, and they're ready for an even better season than last year.

The Braves' first game of the season will take place Friday afternoon in Philadelphia after rain pushed back Thursday's game.

"To me, there's a mindset of ‘Can you honestly evaluate yourself? How good are you?’ Not to get super mental here, but if you try as hard as you can, if you fail, you're going to know honestly," Braves pitcher Spencer Strider said.

There's no better place to test themselves than in the same place and against the same team that ended a stellar season last year. The team won 104 games throughout the season, but lost to the Phillies in Game Four of the NLDS. This year, the Braves say they're working to make sure that won't happen.

"We hold ourselves to a different standard and that's what separates us. And I think we have to get ourselves focused at the end of spring training, like hey, this is World Series or bust," Braves pitcher A.J. Minter said.

While the team is in Philadelphia, fans will be cheering them from the old Atlanta Fulton County Stadium at an opening day block party. There will be live music, food and drinks from local restaurants, performances, and more.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. The block party starts at 3 p.m.