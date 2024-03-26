Braves opening day watch parties in Atlanta, Charlotte & Nashville

article

March 28 is opening day for Major League Baseball's 2024-2025 season and the Atlanta Braves will play their first game of the season on the road.

There will be several watch parties across Braves Country for fans to catch the action on the field between the Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Atlanta

The official Atlanta watch party is happening in one of Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods, Summerhill, along Georgia Avenue. The block party will feature live performances and interactive elements, including live music, food and drinks from local restaurants, performances and appearances from Braves entertainment teams, free giveaways, and more. The fun begins at 3 p.m. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte, North Carolina

The Braves are teaming up with Truist to invite fans to watch the Braves take on the Phillies at the Paper Mill Pub located at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be cocktails, great food, and giveaways, including ballcaps, t-shirts, can coolers and more. After the game fans can stick around to catch all the March Madness action. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Nashville, Tennessee

And in Nashville, the Braves are teaming up with the Nashville Predators to invite fans watch the Braves take on the Phillies at the BetMGM Sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena. Braves fans are encouraged to wear their Braves gear and experience the brand new BetMGM Sports Lounge to savor and sip on the best local food and drinks. BetMGM Sports Lounge boasts sweeping views of Broadway, and with over 12 TV screens, Braves fans won’t miss a minute of game action. Fans will also enjoy free giveaways including ballcaps, t-shirts, koozies and more! The party begins at 2 p.m.