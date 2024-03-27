Braves opening day in Philly postponed due to weather

article

Opening day for the Atlanta Braves has been pushed back a day due to inclement weather.

The Braves were expected to play their first game of Major League Baseball's 2024-2025 season against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philly.

"Due to the anticipated rain on Thursday, we have elected to move our home opener with the Braves to Friday," said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck.

The Braves will step up to the plate on March 29 at 3:05 p.m. Gates open at 12:35 p.m. and on-field pregame festivities begin at 2:20 p.m.

To make up for the inconvenience, Nemours Children's Health is giving away a Phillies Scarf to all fans. All tickets and parking, if applicable, for Thursday's sold-out game will be valid for admission on Friday.