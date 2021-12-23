Athens police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday afternoon in Athens.

Amanda Gerrett, 31, of Athens, has outstanding warrants for first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, and failure to maintain lane.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers were called out around 3:45 p.m. to North Avenue, just south of Strickland Avenue. There, police said officers found a man dead on the sidewalk. Investigators determined the man was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck behind by a car.

The car then continued down the road and fled the scene.

Police said investigators believe Gerrett was the driver of that car.

Anyone who sees Gerrett or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Senior Police Officer Lewis at 762-400-7169.

