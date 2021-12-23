Thief jumps into delivery driver's car, takes off in a matter of moments

Atlanta police are looking for the suspect who stole a delivery driver’s car.

It happened as the man hopped out of his vehicle to drop off food at a home and in a matter of moments it was gone.

"It happened so fast that it was difficult to realize it had actually happened," William Grimes said.

It took little to no time for thieves to steal a delivery man’s car.

It happened last weekend outside a home on May Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

The delivery driver of Thai 5 and Sushi Bar dropped the food on the front porch and turned around to an unpleasant surprise.

"As they were walking to the front yard you could hear a bit of the commotion and the commotion was an individual getting out of his vehicle and into his. He was yelling for them to stop," Grimes said.

William Grimes is the homeowner and it was his doorbell camera that captured the moments.

"You can see the suspect vehicle drive off towards the right side of the screen. His car went out of camera sight. You could never really see his vehicle," Grimes said.

The delivery driver said a man jumped in his car while a woman sped off in a separate vehicle.

"The police officer let us know that it’s a good chance he was followed from the restaurant and they were hoping he did just what he did and that was to get out of the car and leave it running," Grimes said.

The delivery driver left his phone and other belongings inside the car.

Grimes said a similar incident happened weeks ago involving a car that looks similar to the one in this crime.

"This is someone that’s trying to make a living a real honest living and they set this person back. There’s a lot of jobs to be had out there and different things you can do to make ends meet," Grimes said.

Grimes hopes this is a lesson for all delivery drivers to take the extra steps and turn off and lock their cars.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____