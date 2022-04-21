Arrest made in Atlanta security guard's murder

Atlanta police have made an arrest in the murder of a security guard, whose killing was caught on surveillance video as he arrived for work.

Stanley Henderson, 30, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the murder of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier.

"That video was extremely instrumental. That video was incredibly instrumental," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, who is the commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Police said they received multiple tips through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta once the video was released Tuesday.

"He did have the video we released and the Crime Stoppers tips were vital in being able to get a name associated with this individual and our office was able to shore up some of that information and make sure we developed the probable cause to arrest this individual for felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault," said Lt. Woolfolk.

Henderson was ultimately apprehended near the crime scene thanks to one of those tips.

Anthony Frazier (Family photo)

Family remembers security guard Anthony Fraizer as father, husband

Frazier had arrived early for his shift on the evening of April 18 at a business located in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue SW. The 51-year-old had stepped out of his black GMC and was preparing to his part-time job as a security guard when his life was cut short. Seconds after Fraizer shut the door to his SUV, he was shot point-blank from behind.

"This is a man who is a husband and a father, he showed up to work at a second job to try to earn some additional money for his family, and he exits his car," said Lt. Woolfolk.

The family of Anthony Frazier speak to FOX 5's Deidra Dukes four days after and just feet away from where he was killed on April 18, 2022. (FOX 5)

Frazier's family is devastated. They gathered at the crime scene hours before news of the arrest was released by Atlanta police. Fighting back tears and visibly upset, his brother did his best to describe the type of person he was.

"He didn't deserve this. He didn't. He was a good guy. He was a good guy. A family man," said Ramon Frazier.

Fellow security guard Anthony Nolton echoed those sentiments when he spoke with FOX 5 the day prior.

"He was a good guy, he didn't bother nobody and he was a good worker," Nolton said.

"He was trying to go to work. What has this world come to?" his brother asked. "We can't even go to work in peace. They need to put the guns down."

The family called the gunman, identified by police as 30-year-old Stanley Henderson, a coward. They also had choice words for two individuals seen approaching Fraizer after he was shot. They called their actions disturbing.

"To take from somebody who is laying there, he could've been fighting for his life or he could've been already dead, but to take from somebody who is laying there with a hole in the back of his head you are the lowest of the lowest," his brother said.

The family will hold a vigil for the slain security guard at the site of his murder on Friday evening.

Stanley Henderson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Stanley Henderson has a long criminal history

Atlanta police were back out at the crime scene on Wednesday, this time they were searching for 30-year-old Stanley Henderson. Police said they received a tip that he was in the area.

He was arrested near the wood line after a brief foot chase that afternoon. Police said at least one officer suffered a minor injury during his apprehension.

Officers and K9 units were on the scene searching for evidence and ultimate serving a warrant on Henderson, who had been staying at an urban encampment not far from the restaurant.

After executing a search warrant, investigators took several items from where Henderson was staying that they say is important to the case.

Lt. Woolfolk, during a press conference on Thursday afternoon said Henderson has a 12-cycle history of arrests with some of those charges including violence and others being drug-related.

Investigators said they are now looking into if Henderson and Frazier had any prior interactions, something that might have led to the deadly shooting.

Police said they are also investigating if Henderson was linked to any other crimes.

Disturbing video shows moments before, after security guard was shot from behind

It didn't take long for the video of the murder of Anthony Frazier to catch the attention of the public. Between the brazen act itself and the bizarre nature of the reactions of those who came upon the scene following the deadly shooting, police said the video almost speaks for itself.

"It’s barbaric," said Lt. Woolfolk. "The nature of that video was extremely violent and concerning to us all when we saw it."

Just minutes before 7 p.m. on Monday, a high-resolution surveillance camera clearly captured 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier getting out of a black GMC parked along the side of the American Wings and Seafood restaurant in a strip mall located at 387 Cleveland Ave SW. He was briefly distracted as he got out of the SUV and headed towards the front of the store wearing his black "Enforcement" shirt.

Frazier might not have noticed the man who came around the corner from behind the business and quickly approached him from behind. That man was dressed in a black, long-sleeve T-shirt with graphics on it, a black ball cap with a Nike logo. He was carrying a camouflage backpack. As the unidentified man approached Fraizer, he can be seen pulling a handgun from his right pocket.

In less than 10 seconds after Fraizer shut the door to his SUV, he was shot point-blank from behind. The video released by police omits the actual shooting, but shows the gunman scavenging around after, seemingly taking something from Fraizer as he lies motionless on the sidewalk. Police said robbery was the motive with the gunman shooting first and then taking items off of Frazier.

"What you see on that video is an individual walking up behind out victim, this is a man who is a husband and a father, he showed up to work at a second job to try to earn some additional money for his family, and he exits his car, this individual walks up behind him and he shoots him. And he takes items off his person and walks back into the woods," said Lt. Woolfolk.

As he walks away from the scene, he turns to an older man who was sitting on the sidewalk some 35 feet away, who was watching the whole thing unfold, completely unmoved by the violence. As the gunman passes, the older man puts up both his hands up towards him. The gunman then dropped something, picked it up, and left the scene.

(Atlanta Police Department)

That older man then walks past the SUV and Fraizer, shaking his head and looking at him without stopping to check on him. That man appears to have a white beard, and was dressed in a blue button-down shirt possibly with another shirt over it, jeans, and a backward blue cap. Investigators said they want to talk to that man.

Just a few moments later, two men and a woman come upon the crime scene.

"I think we just saw the bizarre nature of what happened after this incident and just how ridiculous that was," said Lt. Woolfolk.

One of them was seen stopping and pulling something off of Frazier, with all three eventually gathering around looking intently at it. The video then appears to show the two men dividing up a portion of the items taken.

Police said those two men are now wanted on a number of possible charges including tampering with evidence, theft by taking, and robbery.

(Atlanta Police Department)

The first man is described as wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt with a white graphic on the back, dark-colored pants, and a dark-colored ski cap.

(Atlanta Police Department)

The second man was wearing a black shirt with a Pizza Hut logo on it and the words "Eat, Sleep, Pizza, Repeat" under it, a red shirt underneath the first shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a baseball cap that has a white front with a graphic on it and a dark back with a yellow adjustable band.

Both men were carrying plastic bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Atlanta police homicide detectives say they will continue trend in making arrests in new cases

Police said another factor that makes the murder of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier standout is that it didn’t stem from an immediate dispute.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said 40 percent of the homicides in Atlanta start as a fight and an even greater number are between two known parties.

"What we have seen, what we’re responding to about 40 percent of our homicides are as a result of escalated disputes. Disputes where two individuals or two or three individuals get into a verbal altercation and then it escalates to, most times, gun fire." the deputy chief said.

Police also said that 80 percent of all homicides in the city are at the hands of someone with a firearm.

"Put the guns down," the deputy chief warns.

Deputy Chief Hampton said before anyone pulls the trigger in Atlanta, they should take into account the homicide unit’s clearance rate for cases beats the national average. In 2021, of the 161 homicides, detectives were able to clear 72 percent of the cases. So far, in 2022, there have been 56 homicide with 63 percent of the cases being cleared.

The deputy chief credits the team of 15 hardworking detectives. He said the clearance rate is in spite of the fact each detective is working nearly twice and sometimes three times the number of homicides the industry recommends.

He credits the rate with good, hard police work, the utilization of technology, and the increase in community involvement.

"Sometimes we just have to learn to turn away and walk away," the deputy chief said to those who would think about committing a homicide in Atlanta.

Advertisement

He said they will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies on the federal, state, and local levels to continue this trend. They also said as the community’s confidence in their ability to solve cases increases, so to will the community involvement. That is why they list Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta as one of the department’s biggest allies.