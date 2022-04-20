Police activity where security guard was shot point-blank in the back

There is heavy police activity near a restaurant where a security guard was fatally shot point-blank in the back.

The 51-year-old security guard, Anthony Frazier, was killed Monday evening at American Wings and Seafood on Cleveland Avenue.

Atlanta police investigators and K-9s were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed Wednesday a person was arrested where th security guard was murdered.

Police haven't said if the person in custody is related to the murder investigation.

Police released surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

The contents of the video upset people who knew the victim.

Fellow security guard Anthony Nolton was at the restaurant Wednesday. He said he wants the shooter and people seen robbing the guard's corpse caught.

"He was a good guy, he didn't bother nobody and he was a good worker," Nolton said.

One officer had a minor knee injury from pursuing the unknown suspect on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the gunman.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.