Apalachee High resumes full classes a month after shooting

Apalachee High School students took a big step towards normalcy on Monday morning. The school is holding its first full day of classes since the deadly mass shooting earlier this school year.

Classes resumed on Sept. 24 but were not full days until Monday. However, a month after the deadly shooting, the school community is getting back to a normal schedule.

Many parents had mixed feelings about sending their children back to school at all.

"I sent my daughter to school today because I felt like my back was against the wall. I felt like I had to send her," parent Tinya Brown told FOX 5 back when the half-day schedule began.

"We need metal detectors which will deter a student from taking something into that school," parent Judie Lea also said at the time.

Since the return to school, more police officers are present in Barrow County school buildings.

Therapy dogs and counselors have also been on hand to help students and staff who may be struggling.

School leaders have also closed off the hallway inside Apalachee High School where the actual shooting occurred.

The Barrow County Board of Education is working to enhance a school safety plan, but some parents want solutions sooner rather than later.

"We're being reactive. At what point do we become proactive?" asked parent Sean Shultz.

"We did say, ‘Love will prevail.’ I think we did that, but now it's time to use common sense should prevail about what we can do to prevent a weapon from getting into the school," said parent William Philp.

