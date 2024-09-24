Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Clayton County, Jackson County, Coweta County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Lamar County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Heard County, Gordon County, Jasper County, Walker County, Paulding County, Henry County, Cobb County, White County, Putnam County, Walton County, Troup County, Haralson County, Madison County, Pike County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County, Clarke County, Murray County, Upson County, Fayette County, Oglethorpe County, Dade County, Greene County, Lumpkin County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Towns County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Fannin County, North Fulton County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Union County, Butts County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Morgan County, Bartow County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Pickens County
2
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Clay County

Apalachee High School reopens amidst emotional healing, heightened security

By
Published  September 24, 2024 5:46pm EDT
Apalachee High School shooting
FOX 5 Atlanta

Apalachee High first day back after shooting

Apalachee High School students and staff returned to classes for the first time since a gunman opened fire in the school, killing two students, two teachers and injuring nine other people. FOX 5 Atlanta has more on this "phased reopening."

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Before the bell rang on the campus of Apalachee High School on Tuesday morning, it was a familiar sight to see students with backpacks walking inside for class. 

Each one returned to the scene of the crime that would forever change this community. 

"I was nervous to go back, but seeing everybody there and just being all together was a little better," said Stephanie Folgar, a senior at the school. "Not too scary going back." 

Tuesday’s phased reopening of the school was a chance for Folgar to reconnect with friends nearly three weeks after the traumatic day on campus. 

"Because you just kind of forget and this is like a better moment," she said. "You don't think about what happened in school." 

The innocence of the students was taken when shots were fired earlier this month, and now the school district is trying to restore that sense of safety. Extra counselors were available Tuesday, including therapy dogs and a heavy law enforcement presence. 

"I was very nervous, a show of police did not comfort me," said Ivia Carter, the mom of a 10th grader at Apalachee High School. 

Carter said she was glad the school district was trying to get back to normal, but her daughter was anxious about going back. She said overall, her daughter did well. 

"When I sent my daughter to school this morning, I did tell her to make sure she keeps her phone on her and to make sure she calls and gives me updates," she said. 

The hallway where the shooting took place will stay closed all school year and that means busing students to an off-campus building for some classes. 

RELATED:

The school will run a half-day schedule until the middle of October. While some were glad to be back, others wished the district waited. 

"I just feel like we needed more time, a little more time to come back," Folgar said. 

Carter believed the school needed even more security. 

According to school officials, 88% of the students returned to the classroom on Tuesday. They thank everyone for their continued support of the school community. 