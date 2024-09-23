1 hospitalized in shooting at Cobb County apartment complex

article

Cobb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Mableton Ridge apartments off of the 6600 block of Mableton Parkway.

Responding officers found a victim who had been shot at least once at the scene.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not released the victim's name or shared any details about what led up to the gunfire.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.